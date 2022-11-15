Stocks that did best in declines, can't do best in bounce: Ken Fisher

Bulls piled back into global stock markets, encouraged by an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions and growing confidence that the Federal Reserve will be able to slow its rate hiking pace.

As Treasury yields and the dollar slipped, index futures on the Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 1 per cent, boosted also by hefty gains earlier across Asian technology companies. Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Intel Corp. rose between 1.3 per cent-2 per cent in U.S. premarket trading, while Tesla Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., and Alphabet Inc. all added about 1 per cent each.

Markets have turned risk-on in recent days, trading off a softer-than-expected U.S. data print that many reckon will allow the Fed to raise rates in 50 basis-point increment, after three 75 basis-point hikes. That view was encouraged by Vice Chair Lael Brainard who said on Monday it would probably be “appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of increases.”

“The issue the market has to wrestle with is how long is the Fed going to keep rates at that level and I think there is some positive sentiment out there that the Fed is going to pivot sometime in 2023,” Peter Kraus, Chairman and CEO at Aperture Investors, told Bloomberg Television.

Europe's Stoxx 600 index swung between losses and gains, though the market is close to a three-month high and Germany's Dax index is on the cusp of a technical bull-market, having narrowly missed that milestone on Monday. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark rose above that threshold, gaining as much as 4.2 per cent.

Chinese technology stocks were among the top contributors to gains in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged as much as 9.4 per cent after Warren Buffett took a stake of about US$5 billion in the chipmaker.

Monday's meeting between President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden generated hopes of warmer ties between the two superpowers. It came after Beijing had announced measures to support China's beleaguered property sector, and to relax COVID curbs.

On currency markets, the dollar fell against a basket of currencies, touching its lowest since August 18, while 10-year Treasury yields also slipped. Data showing Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, as well as softer- than-expected Chinese retail sales figures, highlighted risks for global growth.

Bank of America's global fund manager survey for November showed sentiment remains “uber-bearish,” with investors still crowded into the dollar and cash, while tech stocks remain unpopular.

“My biggest concern is the market gets ahead of itself and we get into a situation where the Fed feels it needs to rein in, and tighten more than it otherwise would have, as markets became too frothy,” Kristina Hooper, chief global strategist at Invesco said on Bloomberg Radio.

Key events this week:

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

U.S. empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

U.S. business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed's John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed's Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

U.S. Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 5:49 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent

The euro rose 1 per cent to US$1.0430

The British pound rose 0.8 per cent to US$1.1853

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 139.30 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6 per cent to US$16,817.15

Ether rose 2.9 per cent to US$1,262.08

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.82 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.11 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.35 per cent

Commodities