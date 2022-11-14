Technology stocks weighed on U.S. equities as investors assessed pushback from a Federal Reserve speaker that the central bank is nearing the end of its hiking cycle.

The S&P 500 fell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which is typically more sensitive to interest rates, fell as much as 1.3 per cent. It was dragged by losses in Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. Tech performance so far this year, and where the market is pricing in earnings, suggests the sector lies in the “too late to sell, too early to buy camp,” according to a note from Jefferies.

The dollar turned higher after weekend comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller that policymakers had “a ways to go” before ending interest-rate hikes. Treasuries trimmed declines, with the 10-year yield hovering around 3.86 per cent.

Signs of cooling in U.S. inflation and the prospects of a dovish tilt by the Fed had propelled the S&P 500 to its best week since June. But some of the world’s largest money managers are still clinging to risk-off positioning against the threat of entrenched inflation. JPMorgan Asset Management has a record allocation in cash in at least one of its strategies while a hedge fund solutions team at UBS Group AG is staying defensive.

“Even the biggest bull would have to say that investors need to be careful about extrapolating last week’s slightly better CPI number into something that is giving investors definitive proof that the inflation is about to decline in a substantial manner over the coming weeks and months,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., wrote.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. are on track to extend their rally to a third day, after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called for reduced tensions between the world’s two biggest economies during a meeting in Bali, Indonesia. The White House said in a statement afterward that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China.

Cryptocurrencies rose on plans by Binance Holdings Ltd. to set up a recovery fund to stabilize the industry after FTX’s bankruptcy sparked market-wide losses of around US$200 billion in the past week.

Key events this week:

Fed’s John Williams moderates panel, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Tuesday

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

U.S. empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

U.S. business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

U.S. Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent as of 9:47 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.0303

The British pound fell 0.8 per cent to US$1.1730

The Japanese yen fell 1.3 per cent to 140.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7 per cent to US$16,483.58

Ether rose 2.2 per cent to US$1,242.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.86 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.11 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.32 per cent

Commodities