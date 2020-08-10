(Bloomberg) -- The Big Ten became the first “Power Five” conference to cancel football for the upcoming season, forgoing a major revenue source as the Covid-19 pandemic upends college sports, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing multiple unnamed sources.

School presidents voted Sunday and an official announcement is expected Tuesday, the newspaper said. The tally was 12-2, with only the University of Nebraska and the University of Iowa voting to play, Dan Patrick said Monday on his radio show. Over the weekend, The Mid-American Conference over the weekend became the first in the FBS, or Football Bowl Subdivision, to scrap its 2020 season.

The decision also comes just a week after the Big Ten unveiled its plans to play the 2020 season starting in early September. Since then, players in the conference followed the lead of their Pac-12 counterparts by forming a group to express their concerns about playing amid the pandemic.

“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas,” the Big Ten players wrote in their statement. “Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Schools not known as sports powerhouses began shutting down their seasons earlier. NCAA Division III Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, and Division II Morehouse College, a prominent historically Black college in Atlanta, both backed off in June. The Ivy League, the first to shut down sports in March, scrapped the fall season in July and the 13-member California Collegiate Athletic Association nixed sports for the coming term in May.

