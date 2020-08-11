(Bloomberg) -- The Big Ten postponed the 2020 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the first “Power Five” conference to step back from one of the biggest cash cows in college sports as the Covid-19 pandemic rages.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” Morton Schapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and president of Northwestern University, said in a statement announcing the postponement of football and other sports.

The conference left open the possibility of competition in the spring.

The decision ratchets up pressure on other major U.S. conferences to forgo a sport that can generate more than $100 million a year for elite programs. The 12-member Mountain West Conference, which includes Boise State University and the University of Hawaii, announced Monday that it will indefinitely postpone all fall sports. The Ivy League, Mid-American Conference and smaller schools including Morehouse College already had ditched or postponed football along with other fall competition.

The announcement ends days of speculation and debate as Big Ten administrators raced to determine whether the sport could safely go forward as deaths in the U.S. continue to mount. Ultimately, concerns over the health of student-athletes forced the conference to reverse course on a season that it had planned for as recently as last week.

Big Ten players and coaches made a last-ditch effort to save the season, even after it was reported Monday that college presidents had voted 12-2 to end it. University of Nebraska coach Scott Frost advocated for a season, even if that means exploring “other options” outside the conference. Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan released a statement citing his program’s success in containing Covid-19, while Ryan Day, his rival at Ohio State University, took to Twitter to say the fight continues.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on Twitter, urging the games to go on.

The pandemic made the Big Ten’s move almost inevitable, said Christopher Marsicano, assistant professor of the practice of higher education at Davidson College.

“This was a long time coming,” Marsicano said. “Morehouse and the Ivies knew the football season couldn’t happen months ago. Football players can do the scholar part of ‘scholar-athlete’ remotely -- and will.”

