(Bloomberg) -- The Big Ten’s football season is back on.

After originally postponing the season in August because of safety concerns stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, it plans to start games on Oct. 24, according to Yahoo Sports Reporter. It joins the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference in playing football during the fall term, leaving the Pac-12 as the only Power Five league sitting out.

