(Bloomberg) -- The impact of higher borrowing costs on US consumers will continue to weigh on earnings next week, with the likes of KB Home and CarMax giving a read on what the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike pause means for big-ticket purchases in coming months.

Companies from FedEx to La-Z-Boy and Darden are seen posting slower sales growth for the quarter, underscoring concerns over the broader economy. The focus will be on how the companies are positioning themselves for a recovery.

To subscribe to earnings coverage across your portfolio or other earnings analysis, run NSUB EARNINGS

Click to see the highlights to watch this week from earnings reports in Europe and Asia

Monday: Public holiday

Tuesday: FedEx Corp. (FDX US) is set to post its slowest quarterly sales growth since 2009 when it reports post-market. The freight company’s sweeping restructuring plan, which seeks to save $6 billion by 2027, should continue to impact results. Bloomberg Intelligence expects a 6.1% decline in adjusted expenses in the quarter along with the best operating margin of FedEx’s fiscal year, thanks to cheaper ground transport options. Any guidance on volumes and pricing will be of particular interest, Cowen analysts say.

Home-recliner maker La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB US) may post a 22% slump in sales, its worst performance in almost two years, when it unveils fourth-quarter earnings after the close as consumers spend less on furniture shopping than during the pandemic. The company’s revamped marketing strategy should spur a rebound in fiscal year 2025, Sidoti & Company says.

Wednesday: KB Home’s (KBH US) report, due after the close, is expected to show a 15.6% drop in closings. The average selling price charged by the builder of single-family homes is seen shrinking 2.9%, the largest year-on-year decline since 2019. Prospective home buyers remain bedeviled by low inventory and high mortgage rates, though the Fed’s decision should help steady borrowing costs and offer some relief. Constrained housing supply will probably persist as owners prefer to stay put rather than move out and deal with higher mortgage rates, which will “funnel buyers to new construction,” Bloomberg Intelligence said. This dynamic has already been detected in quarterly reports from peers Lennar Corp. and Toll Brothers Inc., which both sold more properties than expected in the quarter.

Thursday: Accenture Plc (ACN US) may elaborate on its artificial intelligence plans in its third-quarter report before the open. The consulting firm, set to see earnings growth decelerate to 6.8% from 16.3% a year ago, has revealed plans to invest $3 billion in its Data and AI practice over the next three years. It may be among the primary beneficiaries of the demand for generative AI products that’s expected to add about $120 billion to the IT and business services market by 2032, BI says. Accenture is positioned to weather current macroeconomic challenges as it’s more diversified than in previous downturns, Citi notes.

Revenue at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI US) likely rose 6.5% in the quarter, less than half the rate in the same period a year ago. Like its rivals, the operator of the Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse chains faces a pullback in spending as consumers, weary from two years of rising prices and declining real incomes, dine out less, Bloomberg Intelligence said. Still, Darden should continue to outperform peers “regardless of the economic backdrop,” Citi analysts said, with its recent acquisition of steakhouse chain Ruth’s Hospitality Group providing support. Darden reports before the open.

Friday: The gross margin at CarMax Inc.’s (KMX US) key used-vehicle segment is expected to come in at 8.2%, only the third quarterly increase in two years, even as average sale prices drop by 7.5%. The dealer — reporting pre-market — is shoring up declining margins by pushing more older models, albeit at lower average transaction prices, Bloomberg Intelligence said. Though a “deterioration in economic conditions is compromising unit volume,” CarMax’s focus on profitability should keep the used-vehicle gross margin stable near 8%, BI added.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.