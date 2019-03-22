Big U.S. Banks Keep Sliding as Bad News Piles Up and Yields Sink

(Bloomberg) -- Big banks extended losses into a fourth day in pre-market trading Friday, as 10-year Treasury yields tumbled and Europe’s economic outlook darkened.

Banks have been hit hard by the Fed’s surprisingly dovish turn this week, with the KBW Bank Index shedding 5.8 percent in the past three days. Bellwether Bank of America Corp. is down 1.2 percent pre-market after closing Thursday at the lowest since Jan. 15. Shares are still up 14 percent so far this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was off by 1 percent after closing below its 50-day moving average, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was down 1.2 percent. Citigroup was off another 0.7 percent after the bank was said to have ousted eight equities traders in Hong Kong and suspended three others after a sweeping internal investigation into dealings with some clients.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell another 6 basis points to 2.48 percent Friday morning -- down from 3.24% last November.

Investors will watch March manufacturing and services PMI data due at 9:45 a.m., and February existing home sales numbers, due at 10 a.m.

Earlier, German 10-year Bund yields dropped below zero for the first time in more than two years after German manufacturing contracted further, compounding fears of an economic slowdown across the euro area. In the U.K., Theresa May plans a third vote on her Brexit deal next week.

“Economic data continue to signal slowing global growth,” Citi’s global chief economist Catherine Mann wrote in a note on Thursday. She flagged contracting South Korean exports and China activity that’s unlikely to rebound strongly, along with Brexit uncertainty.

“Dovish central bank guidance has pushed global equities higher in recent weeks, in spite of the weaker global backdrop,” Mann said. “The outcome of the Fed’s March meeting may add fuel to the rally, but there are reasons to be cautious, namely abnormally low volatility and recent equity fund flows.”

