(Bloomberg) -- Every day another pillar falls in the advance that sent equities skyward in the months after the coronavirus outbreak.

Down 1.65% Wednesday, the S&P 500 has given back well over half the gains it booked since lockdowns began in earnest more than two years ago. Losses are worse away from the major benchmarks. Banks, cruise lines and homebuilders are flat to lower compared with their levels of February 2020. Even Amazon.com Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. now trade for less than before Covid hit.

With the Federal Reserve showing no signs of wavering in its fight against inflation, concern is running rampant that the reversal is only just beginning. Strategists and technicians are looking for signs of panic, heavy-volume days and other indicators that mark a psychological washout before they can call the selloff done and over with. So far, the all-clear has been elusive.

“Sentiment is bearish but not at capitulation levels,” said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer of Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Market liquidity is poor, which leads to greater volatility.”

Unprofitable technology and richly valued software firms are among those wiping out all their gains during the pandemic-era bull market. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK), up 149% in 2020 alone, has now returned less than the S&P 500 since February of that year. Stay-at-home darlings from Peloton Interactive Inc. to DocuSign Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. have plunged at least 78% since their post-crash highs. Even megacap tech stalwarts, coveted for their fortress-like earnings, are starting to buckle.

“We’ve really had a period of froth that needed to come down, and we’re seeing that in a broad swath of industries,” Christian Ledoux, Director of Investment Research at CAPTRUST, said on Bloomberg Radio.

So widespread is the carnage that more and more stocks are giving back their gains in the pandemic era. At Tuesday’s close, roughly 32% of S&P 500 stocks were trading below where they were in February 2020, with about 50% of Russell 2000 stocks doing so, according to data compiled by Piper Sandler.

“That was like the end of the world. Everything was shut down, the economy was shut down,” Craig W. Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said by phone. “We’re not done going down. It probably means we have another 10% to 15% of downside on the S&P and 3% or so for the Russell 2000, just to get back to the February 2020 highs.”

Stocks spent Wednesday morning in the green as investors brushed aside a hot inflation reading, before succumbing to fresh selling that eventually erased a gain that hit 1.2%. Down 17% since January, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start of a year in nine decades.

The relentless selling has virtually everyone searching for clues on whether enough froth has been wrung from markets. How bad has it gotten? Going by a cheat sheet compiled by Dave Lutz at JonesTrading, not nearly bad enough.

Lutz, who compiled his list following Monday’s 3.2% plunge, said investors need to see heavy volume, though this week’s ructions don’t even rank in the top five busiest days of 2022. “Overall, equity trading has been very calm and orderly, especially given the magnitude of the losses we have been witnessing,” he said.

Strategists at Strategas Securities are waiting for the Cboe Volatility Index to trade north of 40 for sign of capitulation. While the VIX usually moves in opposite direction from the S&P 500, it fell in tandem with the stock guage Wednesday, an indication of a lack of demand for hedging.

Positioning among investors offers a mixed picture too. Professional investors such as hedge funds have cut their equity exposure to fresh lows, but the day-trader army, in the face of mounting losses, kept pouring money into stocks in April, albeit at a slower pace. The ARKK exchange-traded fund attracted money for four straight weeks despite dismal performance.

“Rarely do markets emerge sustainably from bear territory without retail throwing in the towel first,” Vanda Research analysts Marco Iachini and Giacomo Pierantoni wrote in a note. “As such we continue to watch retail flows closely for signs of capitulation.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.