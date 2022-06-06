(Bloomberg) --

I am not ashamed to admit that, up until 2011, my idea of sand storms was rather idealized and based almost exclusively on watching time and time again how Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas fell in love inside a rusty jeep battered by desert winds in The English Patient.

That’s why the hopeless romantic in me got excited when dust storm season arrived in Egypt, where I was living at the time. I remember reciting almost as a mantra the Arabic names for the desert winds that Fiennes mutters in the movie: Aajej, Ghibli, Harmattan, Simoon, and added the Egyptian word for it — Khamaseen.

All that thrill turned into disappointment when the storm made it to Cairo. Gusts of wind sizzled through cracks on my apartment walls. The air filled with dust particles that, combined with the city’s infamous pollution, made it harder to breathe. Egypt’s burning sun became just a shadow in the sky and trees, buildings and even people adopted a sad, brown tone. The desert was suddenly everywhere, including my mouth, nose and ears — and it remained there long after the Khamaseen left.

It sure looked nicer in the movie.

Dust storms happen when strong winds sweep through dry areas, sending plumes of sand hundreds and even thousands of miles away. The Sahara, the world’s largest desert, is also the world’s largest source of atmospheric dust. While dust episodes tend to be seasonal and follow changes in wind conditions, a string of notorious episodes recently has resulted in increasing attention.

There was Godzilla, the massive Saharan plume that crossed the Atlantic and reached the Caribbean in June 2020. A year later, Saharan dust turned snow in the Alps orange. In March, an episode of what Spaniards call Calima — a word derived from Latin that translates as “opaque and dense fog” — covered Spain in a disturbing orange hue. In April and May, dust storms blanketed parts of the Middle East, worsening air quality and impacting daily life in countries including Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are seeing an unusual number of sand storms, and of unusual intensity,” said Sara Basart, lead scientist at the Barcelona Dust Regional Center, which coordinates the World Meteorological Organization’s research into sand and dust storms in Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East. “Dust is not just a matter of public health anymore — it can bring a region’s economic activity to a halt if concentrations are high enough.”

Iraq was hit by a total of nine dust storms this year that affected everything from schools’ final exams to traffic in ports and airports. Around 35,000 people had to go to hospitals suffering suffocation and at least three people died, according to the country’s Health Ministry. In Dubai, schools canceled outdoor activities for a week.

The intensity — as well as the increased frequency — of this year’s events has raised questions over the relationship between the storms and climate change.

Unlike temperature and rain, dust measurements are young — scientists only started to measure them in 2000, Basart said. That means there still isn’t enough data to say with confidence whether recent events amount to a trend.

Still, there are indications that climate change is and will continue to influence this phenomenon. Drought and desertification associated with global warming can increase the amount of dust over certain areas, according to the European Union’s Earth observation agency Copernicus. Research cited by the agency points to less frequent but more intense Saharan dust episodes, while a paper published in Nature in April found the amount of dust transport episodes in the western Mediterranean increased in frequency and intensity between 1948 and 2020.

Some evidence points to the other direction, with NASA scientists predicting that higher sea surface temperatures will weaken winds in the Atlantic and result in Africa’s annual dust plumes shrinking to a 20,000-year minimum over the next century. Other scientists have looked at how the warming of the planet could lead to higher evaporation rates in some parts of Africa, resulting in the so-called “greening of the Sahara,” which would lead to reduced amounts of dust, according to Copernicus.

The most recent string of sand storms has been attributed to intense drought in North Africa, as well as along the Tigris and Euphrates basins. “It’s the perfect combination — wind on the surface and dry land,” Basart said.

“But dust storms also have a social and land management component,” she said. “There are areas that shouldn’t necessarily be emitting and are because of poor management of water resources.”

In Iraq, decades of armed conflict have led to the abandonment of entire agricultural areas, which have dried up and become a source of dust, she said. In the past two years, flows from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers coming from Turkey have lowered, while Iran cut all branch rivers going into Iraq, according to Iraqi government statements.

Predicting dust storms has improved over the past two decades, with the center in Barcelona now catching all major events three to five days before they happen thanks to daily forecasts that combine 17 different scientific models. Still, a lot of work remains when it comes to gathering data on the ground — there are only two dust measuring stations in the whole of the Sahara desert and none in Saudi Arabia’s central desert, Basart said.

“Dust storms have no borders and we need to attack them at the source,” Basart said. “What happens in Iraq impacts Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, so we need monitoring everywhere so we can improve forecasts.”

