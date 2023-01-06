(Bloomberg) -- The number of larger investors buying Turkish stocks soared last year as the nation’s equity market saw a world-beating rally.

With the market offering domestic investors a hedge against runaway inflation, accounts with budgets of more than 1 million liras ($53,200) climbed by more than 250% in 2022, according to Turkey’s Central Securities Depository data. That outpaced growth in all other portfolio size segments, in a shift from the previous year when smaller retail investors deploying between 100 to 1,000 liras rose the most.

The largest accounts make up 3.6% of the total number investing in the nation’s stocks, accounting for about 90% of the combined value of portfolios, according to Bloomberg calculations based on the depository’s data.

“It means they are also dictating the direction of the market, but this doesn’t necessarily guarantee continuation of the rally,” said Iris Cibre, director of brokerage firm Sasa Capital JSC.

The central bank’s unconventional policies left investors with few choices of assets that could shield their savings against soaring inflation. However, consumer prices decelerated at the end of 2022, rising an annual 64.3% in December compared to 84.4% the previous month, according to data released by state statistics agency TurkStat on earlier this week.

Turkey’s main stock market outperformed every other equity market in the world in both local currency and dollar terms as it rose 197% and 110% in 2022, respectively.

Cibre said she expects increased volatility. Investors have begun the new year keen to take profits, with the BIST 100 Index among the world’s worst performers. It was on Friday poised for its biggest weekly drop since March 2020.

