(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank said its priorities next year will include a focus on rebuilding international reserves, calling bigger buffers essential for an effective monetary policy.

The goal is among the plans laid out on Friday in the central bank’s monetary policy statement for 2024. The bank reiterated that the accumulation of foreign exchange will continue, contingent upon favorable market conditions, even as it intends to borrow less from commercial lenders via swap transactions — a key source of hard currency for the monetary authority.

Reversing a years-long drawdown of reserves has emerged as increasingly critical to the central bank as it looks to win back the confidence of investors and rating companies. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reelection in May set the stage for a shift toward more conventional economic measures that have seen policymakers quintuple interest rates and take steps to simplify regulations, an approach they vowed to continue next year.

But while gross reserves are up by nearly three-quarters since late May, the central bank’s holdings remain deeply negative when swaps are taken into account. It’s still been carrying out stealth currency-market interventions — albeit at a slower pace — according to Bloomberg Economics, which it estimates at $54 billion since the policy pivot following the presidential vote.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect stealth interventions to continue at this lower pace. That suggests the central bank’s net reserves, which we see at -$63.7 billion at the end of November, may gradually improve as the monthly interventions volume will likely fall below net inflows.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist.

The central bank hasn’t explicity disclosed its strategy for accumulating reserves, saying it wants to achieve a gradual reduction in the volume of its swap transactions with lenders next year. Exporters are currently mandated to sell a portion of their foreign exchange revenues to the bank.

An alternative approach for policymakers could involve acquiring hard currency in the spot market, reversing sales that were previously employed to steer the exchange rate. Gross reserves excluding gold are now approaching $100 billion for the first time since 2016.

The framework presented by the central bank on Friday also emphasized price stability as its primary objective, with the medium-term inflation target kept at 5%. It plans to continue to use all liquidity management instruments to ensure the transmission of rates into the economy.

The central bank sees inflation at 65% at the end of 2023 and expects it to finish next year at 36%.

Other highlights from the 2024 monetary policy report:

Implementing various instruments to soak up excess lira liquidity while continuing with quantitative tightening

Continuing swap transactions in 2024 to bolster banks’ management of lira and foreign exchange liquidity, with plans for a gradual reduction in transaction volumes

Targeting a 50% share of Turkish lira deposits within the banking system and prioritizing steps to sustain the decline in FX-protected account balances through measures favoring lira savings

Considering additional steps in 2024, such as facilitating rediscount credits for exporters, aimed at supporting their access to finance

