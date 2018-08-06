(Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the American aluminum maker that supplies metal used in everything from Coca-Cola cans to Boeing Co.’s 747 jetliner, is seeking relief from U.S. tariffs meant to help it.

Alcoa filed five requests to the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday asking for waivers from the Trump administration’s 10 percent tariff on imports of the lightweight metal. Three of the requests are for aluminum that it said was unavailable from U.S. producers, and two are for metal that can’t be made in sufficient quantity domestically. The one-year requests cover 39,500 metric tons, with Alcoa’s Canadian subsidiary listed as the source of the metal.

The appeals come less than three weeks after Pittsburgh-based Alcoa said it was lowering its 2018 profit projection, in part because of tariff costs on material it makes mostly in Canada and ships to the U.S. In an interview last month, Alcoa Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey called the tariffs a “significant” headwind. The aluminum slabs covered by the requests would be processed at the Warrick plant in the U.S.

“We filed these requests to ensure our Warrick facility can meet its commitments and better compete domestically and on an export basis,” Tim Reyes, president of Alcoa Aluminum, said in an emailed statement. “Even if all the curtailed smelting capacity in the states was back online and producing metal, the U.S. would still need to import the majority of its aluminum, and most of it from Canada.”

The company said in its second-quarter earnings report that it incurred $15 million in costs on material shipped to the U.S. Alcoa produces more aluminum in Canada than it does in the U.S.

Harvey has said that Canada shouldn’t be included in the import tariffs, which President Donald Trump put in place this year under the seldom-used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act that considers whether importation has implications for national security. As of July 23, the Commerce Department had received more than 28,700 steel and aluminum exclusion requests and posted 1,150 total decisions, according to the agency.

“We have three important and large smelters going up the St. Lawrence River, and much of that material comes into the U.S.,” Harvey said in an interview with Bloomberg on July 18. “Everyone assumed as did we that there would be an exception in place for Canadian production, so that has turned out not to be the case and that is a pretty significant impact for us.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Deaux in New York at jdeaux@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Attwood at jattwood3@bloomberg.net, Joe Richter, Debarati Roy

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.