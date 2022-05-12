Biggest Chemicals Firm Says Cost Squeeze to Hit Profit This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the world’s largest chemical maker by market value, posted a 33% jump in quarterly profit but expects rising feedstock prices to pressure earnings over the rest of the year.

The Riyadh-based company, known as Sabic, made net income of 6.47 billion riyals ($1.73 billion). The figure was above analysts’ average estimate of just over 5 billion riyals.

The company, controlled by oil giant Saudi Aramco, said in a statement that pre-tax earnings would “remain flat” this year, with rising sales being offset by higher costs for inputs.

First quarter results were “driven by continued healthy demand for our products, higher oil prices and our diverse global portfolio,” Chief Executive Officer Yousef Al-Benyan said.

Demand for products from plastics to paint has soared in the past year with economies recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Yet a global supply-chain squeeze has pushed up costs for chemical producers, lowering their margins.

Sabic’s competitors such as BASF SE and Dow Inc. have raised their prices recently amid constraints in procuring raw materials.

The stock of Sabic has climbed 6% this year to 123 riyals, valuing the company at $98 billion.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.