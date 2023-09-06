(Bloomberg) -- The Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program, the world’s biggest climate resilience initiative, introduced its first country-specific investment plans in a bid to woo additional finance.

The so-called climate adaptation country compacts are meant to outline adaptation investment opportunities, financing needs and fund mobilization plans, the $25 billion initiative said in a statement late Tuesday. The AAAP is run by the Rotterdam-based Global Center on Adaptation and the Abidjan-based African Development Bank.

While Africa has contributed little to global warming, currently producing less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, its nations are among the hardest hit by climate change. The continent may need $100 billion a year to buttress its infrastructure against adverse weather and shield its crops from droughts, the GCA said in a report released on Tuesday.

The compacts “are a vital country-led tool that address the support the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program” needs, said Ban Ki-Moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations and chairman of the GCA’s supervisory board, at a presentation in Nairobi, Kenya. “Droughts and floods are becoming more frequent and more intense.”

The Horn of Africa region is recovering from the worst drought in four decades, southeast Africa is being hit by recurrent cyclones and floods have been experienced from South Africa to Nigeria over the past year.

The first seven countries to submit their compacts and to seek funding are Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Congo Republic and Mozambique.

Tanzania will need $9.9 billion in adaptation funding over the next three years, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said at the presentation. The country will start talks with potential investors in November, she said.

Nigeria requires $12 billion a year in adaptation funding, according to its compact, while Kenya will need $44 billion by 2030.

