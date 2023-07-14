(Bloomberg) -- Rawbank SA, Democratic Republic of Congo’s biggest bank, plans to acquire lenders in other African countries as regional rivals expand in its home market, according to Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Rawji.

Rawbank is controlled by the Rawji family, which first came to central Africa a century ago. It’s facing increased competition from foreign lenders including Kenya’s two-biggest banks, Equity Group Holdings Plc and KCB Group Plc.

Equity purchased two Congolese banks and combined them to form the second-biggest lender by assets in the nation of about 100 million people, while KCB took a controlling stake in Trust Merchant Bank SA.

“We are considering acquisitions of banks in neighboring countries where there is a strategic sense to the acquisition to leverage on our existing customer base,” Rawji said, though he declined to name the markets. “We need to look very closely at the European banks that are dis-investing in African regions and closely focus on those opportunities that present themselves.”

Mining Clients

Standard Chartered Plc, Barclays Plc and Atlas Mara Ltd. have announced partial or complete exit from operations on the continent due to challenging environments or to focus on faster growth markets.

Rawbank, with about $4.1 billion in assets, is a major financier of Congo’s extractive industry. The nation is one of the world’s largest copper producers and the biggest source of cobalt, a key battery mineral. The bank saw its loan book grow 39% last year, with $820 million going to mining companies.

It’s currently in talks with international banks, multilateral lenders and development finance institutions to expand the amount it can offer miners through syndicated loans, Rawji said.

“We will close some major transactions in the next two or three months,” he said, declining to offer more details.

The bank is also looking to expand its commercial paper offerings to local investors, after successfully issuing about $40 million in the past year, Rawji said.

More from the interview:

Rawbank plans to introduce agency banking across Congo over the next eight months with 3,000 agents.

The lender’s digital banking app is already used by about 60% of clients. It is targeting five million users in three years, a tenfold increase from the current customer base.

Data from the app could help identify credit-worthy applicants within five minutes of filing an application form and help roll out micro loans based on behavioral analytics.

