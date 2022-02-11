(Bloomberg) -- The largest listed energy companies in the United Arab Emirates are ramping up spending to meet soaring demand for everything from fuels to electricity.

Adnoc Drilling Co. boosted capital expenditure by 34% last year to $505 million, the unit of Abu Dhabi’s government-owned oil giant said in an earnings statement on Friday. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., the government-owned utility known as Taqa, raised capex by 26% to $1.3 billion to build new power lines.

Investment plans by state-owned oil producers illustrate a stark contrast in their priorities with those of the oil majors, who are opting to return more cash to shareholders. The UAE and Gulf neighbors like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and non-OPEC member Oman are working to get the most out of their reserves before global demand for oil and gas wanes over the coming decades.

Big Oil Is Pumping Out Cash as If $100 Oil Has Already Arrived

For now, spending is likely to continue as a blistering commodities rally highlights a global shortage in commodities from oil to gas and metals, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s veteran analyst Jeff Currie saying he’s never seen anything like it. Adnoc Drilling also reiterated its guidance to achieve a 5% annual increase in dividends per share through 2026.

Adnoc Drilling’s parent company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., is spending billions to raise oil-production capacity by a quarter to 5 million barrels a day this decade, requiring new drilling rigs at desert fields in the Middle Eastern emirate and at offshore deposits in the Persian Gulf.

The UAE is the third-largest producer in OPEC. Even as it invests to raise production of oil and gas, it has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century. It’s a massive challenge in a region with some of the world’s highest per capita energy use and emissions.

To boost renewable energy production in the region, Taqa, which on Friday said that net income more than doubled last year, is developing solar power plants and announced plans to buy into Abu Dhabi’s largest renewable energy company. Surging oil and natural gas prices also helped the company bolster profit from its own fields, mainly in the U.K. North Sea.

Taqa and Adnoc, which is also buying into the emirate’s clean energy producer, plan to invest globally to more than double the amount of green energy they produce. They are targeting 50 gigawatts of green power capacity by the end of this decade.

