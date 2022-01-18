(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest energy companies can’t agree on what the U.K. needs to do to soften the blow of soaring bills for customers, making it harder for the government to tackle a cost-of-living crisis.

Octopus Energy Ltd., Britain’s fifth-largest gas and power supplier, is leading the push for a fund to help companies cope with the increase in wholesale costs. While the move is backed by some, several firms including Centrica Plc prefer instead actions including a tax cut, according to people familiar with the talks between the companies and the government.

Energy firms are still split just three weeks before regulator Ofgem announces a price increase expected to be about 50%, a hike that’s likely to push millions into energy poverty and put further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Talks between ministers and energy suppliers have been going on for weeks, with the government yet to decide what steps to take.

“Challenging market dynamics face the energy industry across the U.K. with a delicate balancing act for government on customer bills and affordability,” said John Musk, an analyst at RBC Europe Ltd. Some form of government loan is the “most likely outcome of any intervention,” he said.

Gas and electricity prices surged as demand rebounded from the pandemic lull at a time supply just can’t keep up. Soaring costs have already pushed 25 household providers out of business, with companies being unable to buy energy to cover contracts previously sold at lower prices. It has also boosted living costs, with inflation heading for a 30-year high of 6%.

More companies are still likely to fail. Together Energy Retail Ltd. -- partly owned by Warrington Borough Council -- announced Tuesday it was going out of business, leaving 176,000 customers looking for a new provide and taxpayers on the hook. The crisis is also putting bigger firms under pressure, with Ovo Energy Ltd cutting a quarter of its staff last week.

Octopus initially suggested the idea of a fund, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The pot could need to be as big as 20 billion pounds ($27 billion). The company’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Jackson said that the money could come from private loans and would be used to help energy firms spread out price increases over a longer period of time.

Without an agreement for the loans before Feb. 7 -- when Ofgem announces the new ceiling for what firms can charge most customers -- the surge in costs will be tacked on to bills from April.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has previously said the U.K. won’t bail out failing companies. Centrica, the owner of British gas, said it doesn’t need a bailout and wouldn’t support a government handout. Some firms argue loans need to be underwritten by the government.

“We haven’t asked for a bailout, we don’t want a bailout and we oppose any bailouts,” said Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea.

Centrica and Electricite de France have suggested cutting the 5% value-added tax on energy bills. Other options on the table include extending financial help such as the Warm Home Discount -- a rebate for low-income households -- or cutting some environmental policies that are paid for on bills. These could be decided on after Feb. 7.

A bailout for energy companies could be difficult for the government to justify. While no decisions have been made, discussions are more advanced for actions including an extension of the Warm Home Discount and the deferral of levy costs suppliers incur when taking over clients of failed rivals, according to a person familiar with the talks.

The U.K. is also considering a proposal through which the state would make payments to energy suppliers when wholesale gas prices spike, the Financial Times reported. Suppliers would get payments when wholesale gas prices exceed a specific threshold and pay back when prices fall below such level.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.