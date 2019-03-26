(Bloomberg) -- A consortium including India’s Tata Group, a unit of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and SSG Capital Management will invest 80 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) to buy a stake in GMR Airports Ltd.

The deal will pump 10 billion rupees into GMR Airports, a unit of GMR Infrastructure Ltd. and purchase 70 billion rupees of the airport unit’s equity shares from the parent, according to a statement. GMR operates Delhi International Airport Ltd., the country’s biggest airport.

The deal values GMR Airports at 180 billion rupees, the company said in a filing. After the purchase, Tata will hold 20 percent in the airport unit, while GIC will get 15 percent and SSG will own 10 percent.

GMR Also operates airports in Hyderabad and Cebu, while it is developing greenfield airports in Goa and Crete, Greece.

