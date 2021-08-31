Biggest India Carmaker Says Output to Drop to 40% on Chip Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s largest carmaker by deliveries, expects output to plunge next month as the semiconductor shortage hits production.

Total volume could be about 40% of normal output, the company said in an exchange filing Tuesday.

“Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production,” it said, adding that its factory in Haryana and contract manufacturing partner Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. in Gujarat will both be impacted.

