(Bloomberg) -- The steepest surge in Indonesia’s two-year government bonds since 2012 may be a sign that traders are betting the central bank will raise its policy rate before a scheduled meeting at the end of this month.

The two-year yield soared 55 basis points to 7.644 percent on Tuesday before retreating three basis points on Wednesday, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. The Indonesian rupiah was approaching a psychological threshold of 15,000 per dollar as data showing South Africa’s economy fell into a recession exacerbated an emerging-market sell-off.

Bank Indonesia has been aggressive in defending the nation’s currency and bonds through interventions and has increased the benchmark rate by 125 basis points since mid-May. Governor Perry Warjiyo reiterated on Tuesday that the central bank will keep intervening, with its short-term focus on economic stability and the rupiah.

“Since Indonesia relies more heavily on external funding for its balance of payments, the rupiah is still the most vulnerable among Asian currencies when the dollar strengthens and EM risk sentiment deteriorates,” said Maximillian Lin, an emerging-markets Asia strategist at NatWest Markets in Singapore. “An off-cycle BI rate hike is possible to support the rupiah.”

BI’s next scheduled policy decision is on Sept. 27, the day after the Federal Reserve concludes a two-day meeting. Indonesia’s central bank lifted the rate at an out-of-cycle meeting on May 30.

An unscheduled meeting by the central bank can’t be ruled out, according to Marcus Wong, a strategist at CIMB Bank Bhd’s treasury department in Singapore.

“The spike in two-year yields this week has been led by a sell-off from onshore asset managers, which points toward an increasingly bearish onshore sentiment,’’ he said. “With the next BI meeting only scheduled for end-September, an off-cycle surprise meeting and hike would go some way in stemming this rout.’’

