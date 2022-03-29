(Bloomberg) -- The biggest bout of bearishness in high-yield bonds since the global financial crisis is showing up in one gigantic exchange-traded fund.

Investors have yanked more than $3 billion from the $14 billion iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (ticker HYG) over 7 straight days, the longest streak of outflows since September 2020, according to Bloomberg data. Nearly $6.6 billion has exited HYG so far in 2022, putting the fund on track for its worst year ever.

The cash exodus comes as investors sour on high-yield debt just as the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign kicks off. About 70% of junk bond investors predict a bigger risk premium for the asset class over the next three months -- the most since the global financial crisis-- according to a recent survey by Bank of America Corp. Rising interest rates, combined with soaring inflation and growing fears over the economic outlook has high-yield money managers on an edge.

“It’s a double whammy -- rates repricing higher, equities likely to reprice lower, meaning high-yield companies mechanically have higher leverage and a more expensive refinancing rate,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “That’s not to mention the general softness in earnings that looks likely from the stagflation.”

While HYG has rebounded over the past two weeks, the ETF is still nursing losses of over 5% this year. Bearish bets remain near an all-time high, with short interest as a percentage of HYG shares outstanding above 41%, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.

There’s probably more repricing of rate-hike and earnings expectations to be seen in both Treasuries and equities before dip-buyers find their way to junk bonds, Chatwell said.

“We also probably need to see higher default rates realized, so that some bottom fishing can take place with conviction,” he said.

