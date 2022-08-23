(Bloomberg) -- Equity Group Holdings Plc plans to triple its balance sheet in three years by expanding trade finance in the six African nations it operates, according to Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi.

The balance sheet of Kenya’s largest lender may reach 3 trillion shillings ($25 billion) by 2025 after it doubled over the past two years, Mwangi told investors Tuesday. The lender reported that first-half income jumped by about a third.

In the first six months Equity more than double trade financing to 34.4 billion shillings from 16.7 billion shillings, Mwangi said.

Equity is Kenya’s biggest bank by assets and market value and targets to be one of the top-three lenders in all its other markets; Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

In the six months through June, it whittled down its investment in government securities to 16% of its balance sheet, from 81%, the lender said in a statement.

Government Securities

Its non-performing loan ratio was 8.5% in the first half, compared with the banking industry average of 14.7%, Mwangi said.

“While Equity had stated its intention to reduce its holdings of government securities and focus on growing its loan book particularly on the back of the approval of its risk-based credit pricing model, the group has highlighted the difficulty of expanding its loan book,” Sterling Investment Bank said in a note to clients.

This, coupled with rising bonds yields, will likely help it to continue reporting “significant increases” in interest income, Sterling said.

Large enterprises now account for 24% of the loan book, while lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises makes up 43% of the loan book, Equity said.

It set aside 41% more provisions for bad loans in the first six months when lending income rose 28%, which in turn boosted profit by 36%.

Equity’s shares are down 7% this year, while those of the nation’s second-biggest lender, KCB Group Plc, have lost about 4%.

