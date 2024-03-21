(Bloomberg) -- KCB Group Plc.’s efforts to clean up its loan book of legacy bad debt is being frustrated by government delays in paying suppliers and court injunctions slowing down the sale of collateral to recoup losses.

The Nairobi-based bank with operations across seven African nations posted a 29% jump in gross non-performing loans to 208.3 billion shillings ($1.57 billion) in its full-year earnings. Half of that is owed by bank customers defaulting because they are yet to be paid for goods and services supplied to the government, according to Chief Finance Officer Lawrence Kimathi.

“That’s a significant part of our non-performing loans recovery strategy,” Kimathi said in an interview Tuesday evening, referring to the disposal of collateral. “Our judicial system seems to just be very accommodative. Someone goes to the court, an injunction is knocked out, and as we’re preparing, he goes and gets another one.”

The bank had loan downgrades in Kenya and increased provisioning for foreign currency loans, which brought its non-performing loans ratio to 17.3%. It aims to lower this to 13.5% this year and to a single digit in 2025, he said.

The higher provisions, a decision to re-capitalize KCB’s unit in Kenya, and “plans to shed NBK off their balance sheet is a silver lining to investors,” according to Wesley Manambo, a senior research associate at Nairobi-based Standard Investment Bank.

KCB announced on Wednesday it would sell National Bank of Kenya Ltd. just five years since acquiring the part state-owned lender and injecting about 8.5 billion shillings. The disposal will ease pressure on its balance sheet, Manambo said in an emailed note.

The 1.25 price-to-book value that KCB is pricing the unit at translates to close to 13.2 billion shillings book value going by 2023 figures, Manambo said.

KCB had asked for more than the 1.25 times, Kimathi said.

“We are not going to sell even at one times” book value, Kimathi said. “We will be asking for a premium. We have done a lot of work and we pushed. Luckily we got a buyer who’s interested in getting into this market.”

KCB’s stock fell as much as 17% on Thursday before recouping some losses to trade 7.5% lower by 2:30 p.m. in Nairobi.

