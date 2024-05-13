(Bloomberg) -- Equity Group Holdings Plc expects non-performing loans will decline in the final quarter as businesses in its home market of Kenya recover, according Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi.

While bad debt remained elevated in the first three months of the year, the amount has likely peaked, Mwangi said in an interview after publishing earnings. Net non-performing loans surged 65% from a year earlier, but were nearly 8% lower when compared with the previous quarter.

The NPL ratio rose to 13.2% from 9.1% a year earlier due to currency conversions on about a third of Equity’s loan book, which is denominated in foreign currency, Mwangi said. The lender has operations in six eastern African economies.

“I’m optimistic that in the fourth quarter, we’ll see NPLs being in the single-digit level,” he said, without giving details. “We have seen significant improvement in exports from this country, which means robust business,” he said of Kenya, which still has an outsized bearing on the group’s performance.

Equity posted a 25% jump in first-quarter profit to 16 billion shillings ($122.3 million), and subsidiaries including Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania accounted for 62% of those earnings.

