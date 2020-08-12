(Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Australian arm of meat giant JBS SA to shutter indefinitely the biggest meatworks in the country’s second-most populous state may have a limited impact on supplies as the industry wasn’t operating at full capacity, according to analysts and industry groups.

The move to close the Brooklyn plant, about seven kilometers from the center of Melbourne, came as Victoria battles persistent outbreaks of the coronavirus, and hundreds of cases have been linked to at least half a dozen such plants in the state. Authorities last week introduced limits on staffing capacity at meatworks and processors in the state for six weeks.

Health department directives and prolonged community transmission mean “it’s impossible to operate JBS Brooklyn in the current Covid environment,” the company said Aug. 10. Brooklyn’s beef and lamb processing workforce will be stood down for as long it takes the government to contain the community outbreak, it said.

The plant employs 1,230 staff and has daily capacity to process 1,400 head of cattle and 8,200 head of small stock, according to JBS Australia. By Aug. 11, 138 cases had been linked to the plant, according to the state government.

Recent data show that meatworks in Victoria were not working at their full capacity even before virus measures were imposed, said Rabobank’s senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird.

“There could potentially be only very limited change to slaughter numbers, even with the Covid-19 restrictions,” he said, adding JBS has other facilities outside Victoria which could assist with throughput and maintaining supply.

The Australian Meat Industry Council had negotiated some flexibility in staffing levels for regional meatworks which would mean supply could be managed effectively, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hutchinson said in an email. “However as always, there are no guarantees at all the supply chain won’t be affected over the next six weeks,” he said.

The government’s decision to restrict meat processing will particularly affect sheepmeat, given Victoria is the largest lamb processing state, Meat & Livestock Australia said in a report.

Still, any impact will be somewhat mitigated by the measures coming in winter, a traditionally low season for processing, and the potential for neighboring states to pick up some of the load, according to MLA.

