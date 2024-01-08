(Bloomberg) -- MBC Group, the biggest broadcaster in the Middle East, gained 20% during its first day of trading on the Saudi exchange as demand for regional listings remains robust.

Shares traded at 30 riyals on Monday, after being offered at 25 riyals each, the top of the indicated range. Initial public offerings in the Gulf have been met with high demand over the past two years as regional governments bolstered their capital markets. MBC’s gains add to recent optimism in the Saudi market after the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index rallied to a bull market last week.

The company raised 831 million riyals ($222 million) for a 10% stake in its listing on Tadawul. MBC plans to use the proceeds to repay debt, enhance financial flexibility and invest in new content for its video-streaming service Shahid and other initiatives.

The broadcaster was founded in London in 1991 and was the first privately-owned pan-Arab satellite TV group. Following the IPO, founder and Chairman Waleed Al Ibrahim owns 36% and the Saudi government owns a 54% stake through Istedamah Holding Co.

