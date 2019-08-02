Biggest N.J. Lake Has Been Mostly Shut to Swimmers Due to Algae

(Bloomberg) -- Most of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey’s largest lake, is closed to swimmers more than five weeks after state officials warned that toxic algae levels could cause health problems.

The nine-mile-long freshwater lake in Sussex and Morris counties, an alternative to the Jersey Shore for many, had a swimming advisory lifted today in its Henderson Cove area. Still, elevated bacteria levels continue through a majority of the lake, the Department of Environmental Protection said in a press release.

On June 27, DEP officials confirmed the presence of a harmful algal bloom in the lake after receiving reports of people experiencing mild skin rashes after coming in contact with the water. Fertilizer runoff can cause algal blooms. The agency advised the public to avoid swimming, wading, jet skiing, kayaking, wind-surfing and paddle-boarding.

The situation led state lawmakers representing the Hopatcong area to urge Governor Phil Murphy’s administration to work faster to reopen the lake.

Indian Harbor, which is adjacent to Henderson Cove, had the advisory lifted on July 26.

“Bacteria levels do remain high in the majority of the lake,” DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe said in a statement. “Swimming and active watersports should be limited to Indian Harbor and Henderson Cove.”

