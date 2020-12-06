(Bloomberg) --

The biggest obstacle to a Brexit trade deal is now the so-called level playing field that determines how aligned the U.K. would be to the European Union’s regulations.

That is according to a EU and U.K. diplomat close to the negotiations. The two sides are now closing in on a political landing zone for fish, the other sticking point about how much rights can be given to U.K. waters.

