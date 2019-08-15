Biggest Ostrich Companies Must Ensure South Africans Get Steak After Merger

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest ostrich processors, Klein Karoo International Ltd. and Mosstrich Ltd., will be allowed to merge if they ensure South Africans get enough feathers and steak, the country’s competition authorities said.

The companies, which operate abattoirs and tanneries in the world’s biggest ostrich producing nation, must offer 40% of the feathers from slaughtered birds to South Africans every year and sufficient steak and trimmings to supply the local market, the Competition Tribunal said.

Meat from ostriches, the world’s biggest bird, is lean and prized as its comparatively healthier than eating beef.

To contact the reporter on this story: Antony Sguazzin in Johannesburg at asguazzin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: John McCorry at jmccorry@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.