(Bloomberg) -- The three largest U.S. private equity firms by market value are starting to break out after years of languishing stock price returns.

Apollo Global Management LLC’s stock sits about a dollar shy of its all-time high closing price of $36.78. KKR & Co. blasted past its prior high on July 3 following news that it had completed a conversion to a C-Corp. KKR currently trades at $27.45 a share as of 2:38 pm in New York.

Blackstone Group LP is the biggest of them all. Stephen Schwarzman’s firm’s shares have closed above $35, long an overhead resistance point, since July 11. Blackstone’s all-time high of $43.12 was set in May 2015 during a seven-month stretch in which the company traded above the $35 mark.

Analysts continue to see double digit upside for each of the private equity giants. Blackstone maintains the highest consensus rating, 4.67 out of 5, and the highest stock price return potential, over 13 percent, of the three.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brandon Kochkodin in New York at bkochkodin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Weisenthal at jweisenthal@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.