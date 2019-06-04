(Bloomberg) -- Angered by the political gains made by populists across Europe, Mikulas Minar put a pause on his theology studies two years ago to pick an uneven fight with his country’s most powerful man.

Joining a wave of anti-government outrage that has swept the European Union’s ex-communist eastern wing, the 26-year-old has since mounted the Czech Republic’s biggest demonstrations since the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

As many as 100,000 people are expected to gather Tuesday at Prague’s Wenceslas Square -- the site of rallies that toppled communism -- to step up pressure on billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis. They say he’s unfit for office because he’s run afoul of the EU’s executive over aid funds and is facing potential criminal fraud charges at home.

Those are predicaments Minar says threaten the rule of law in a way similar to events in Hungary and Poland, where ruling parties have drawn censure from the EU for undermining democratic norms. Babis has rejected all of the accusations and has denounced the protests as a political "campaign" against him.

“We’re fighting an uphill battle,” said Minar. “But it’s becoming clear that our idea is working.”

The protests are building at a sensitive time for Babis, the country’s second-richest man and most popular politician. His ANO party scored a weaker-than-expected victory in last month’s European Parliament ballot and his popularity, while still dominant, slipped last month.

But his biggest two challenges are tied to the web of links between the media-agriculture-fertilizer conglomerate that he founded and EU subsidies.

In the first, a preliminary report from the European Commission found him in conflict of interest because, despite having put his business empire in trusts, he has influence over EU funds they may receive.

In the second, Czech police recommended prosecutors charge him with fraud over the misuse of EU aid by a company he once owned. A day after the recommendation, the justice minister quit and Babis named replacement Marie Benesova, who, as a lawmaker, refused to back a motion stripping him of immunity from prosecution two years ago.

Unlike the leaders of Poland and Hungary and Romania, where ruling party leader Liviu Dragnea was jailed last week for corruption, Babis has steered clear of meddling with the judiciary.

But protesters say he crossed a line by naming Benesova, fearing she can protect him from criminal charges because she oversees the prosecutors. Babis has rejected the idea, saying his rivals fabricated the accusations to hurt his political career.

Benesova has suggested that the investigation against her boss may have been commissioned by his opponents but said she won’t change the chief prosecutor.

Babis has vowed to stay in his job even if he is charged, and any trial could take years. His junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats, aren’t planning to abandon him either, meaning there’s little immediate threat to his minority government.

Minar said that even though Babis may stay in power until 2021 elections, the protests have already had an effect.

“So many people have joined us, even before any meddling with democratic structures,” he said. “So if any interference was to come, there would be many more people in the streets.”

