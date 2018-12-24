(Bloomberg) -- National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia’s biggest lender, said it’s starting initial talks with Riyad Bank for a merger, a deal that would create an entity with $182 billion in assets.

Talks may not result in a deal, the bank said in a statement. NCB said it has coordinated the move with the central bank. A deal isn’t expected to result in forced dismissal of staff.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund, owns about 44 percent of National Commercial Bank and 22 percent of Riyad Bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

An agreement could create the third-biggest lender by assets in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, according to data by Bloomberg.

