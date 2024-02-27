Biggest Thai Bank Said to Near Purchase of Home Credit Vietnam

(Bloomberg) -- SCB X Pcl, Thailand’s biggest bank by market value, is close to an agreement to buy consumer lender Home Credit’s business in Vietnam in a deal that could be worth as much as $900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bangkok-listed SCB X has emerged as the likeliest buyer after outbidding rivals, the people said. The potential deal, which values Home Credit Vietnam at $800 million to $900 million, is expected to be announced as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be named as the process is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, the people said.

Representatives from Home Credit’s owner PPF Group NV and SCB X didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Home Credit kicked off the sale process last year, also attracting interest from Thailand’s Kasikornbank Pcl and KB Kookmin Bank, a unit of South Korea’s KB Financial Group Inc., Bloomberg News reported at the time.

Home Credit is streamlining its operations as PPF — controlled by late Czech billionaire Petr Kellner’s family — shifts investment focus back to Europe. The company has been reviewing its businesses in Asia after canceling a $1.5 billion Hong Kong initial public offering in 2019.

The lender disposed of its units in Indonesia and the Philippines to Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, a Thai arm of Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Founded in 1997, Home Credit has operations in several countries across Asia, central and eastern Europe, and the former Soviet Union. PPF is a holding company with interests in finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, media and biotechnology. Kellner was 56 when he died in a helicopter crash in 2021.

--With assistance from Anuchit Nguyen and Peter Laca.

