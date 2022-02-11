(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries widening yield premium over their German peers is giving investors pause over the euro’s resilience so far this year.

The spread between two-year U.S. and German government bonds is approaching the widest since February 2020, one day after a shock inflation print prompted traders to bet on as many as seven Federal Reserve rate hikes this year.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde kept a lid on the region’s yields by warning that acting too soon could derail the region’s economic recovery, even with policy makers no longer ruling out a rate hike this year.

The gap is likely to limit euro gains in the first half of the year, according to Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe. The shared currency has bounced from a 1 1/2-year low seen in January, helped by the ECB’s pivot to a more hawkish stance at its Feb. 3 decision.

“The focus is very much on intermediate yield spreads in this pair given the understanding that the ECB is set to move at a slower pace than the Fed in the near-term,” Harvey said. Markets have also yet to price the Fed funds rate reaching the central bank’s estimate of the neutral rate.

Less Support

The dollar initially gained after an above-forecast U.S. consumer inflation print on Thursday. But the expected hiking cycle is considered less and less of a support for the dollar, perhaps pointing to the peak of the dollar cycle, Bank of America Corp. rates strategists including Ralf Preusser wrote in a note Friday. Meanwhile, euro sentiment seems to be bouncing, they wrote.

Rising Rates Become Enemy No. 1 for Traders Betting on Dollar

Sentiment on the euro versus the dollar is the least bearish since May, according to one-year risk reversals. Strategists expect the shared currency to recover to $1.15 by year end, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International plc, said the widening spread between two-year U.S. and German government bonds is one of the drivers that will send the euro lower versus the dollar into the summer.

Still, “many of these trends will reverse in the second half, as the policy uncertainty reduces and the growth differentials fundamentals come to the fore,” he said.

