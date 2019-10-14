1h ago
Biggest U.S. IPOs Fall or Keep Falling Amid Gains Elsewhere
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Some lost from the start. All have lost since August.
All of the eight companies that raised $1 billion or more in U.S. initial public offerings this year have fallen from their earlier peaks.
Two of the stocks -- SmileDirectClub Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. -- never rose above their offer prices. Even Pinterest Inc., whose shares in August had risen 92% from its IPO, has joined the downward slide, with its shares now up by only 38%.
Overall, the 146 companies that have gone public on U.S. exchanges this year have gained only 0.6% based on a weighted average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s a sharp contrast to the 42% increase for the 773 listings on exchanges outside the U.S.
