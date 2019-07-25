(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators ordered the biggest grid operator to postpone a closely watched power auction worth billions of dollars next month amid ongoing disagreement over how it will be run.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission directed PJM Interconnection LLC -- serving more than 65 million people from Chicago to Washington -- not to move forward with its August sale.

The annual auction, which determines how much power generators will get paid for providing capacity to the grid in three years, has come under scrutiny at a time when some states are bailing out struggling power plants. Last year, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected PJM’s proposed revisions to the capacity market -- which sought to reduce the impacts of state subsidies -- forcing the operator to postpone the 2019 sale from May to August. Regulators have yet to come up with a fix.

“It’s a remarkable order in that it directs PJM not to conduct the auction, but does not provide specific guidance for when PJM can run the auction,” said Ken Irvin, a partner at Sidley Austin LLP.

PJM had requested permission to move forward with the sale, and sought confirmation from the commission that any new guidelines it devises would not be applied retrospectively. FERC rejected that proposal in Thursday’s order.

Company spokeswoman Susan Buehler confirmed that PJM will not run the auction in August.

“This eleventh hour order underscores the difficulty FERC continues to have in regulating the PJM capacity market and coming to terms with its market outcomes,” said Paul Patterson, a utility analyst for Glenrock Associates.

The order comes as Ohio this week became the latest state to pass a bill providing subsidies to nuclear and coal plants battling to remain competitive as the surge of cheap shale gas keeps power prices low.

“This was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Daniel Grunwald, an analyst at Morningstar. “The stakes are still much the same, as we have been in limbo already on how to best deal with state subsidies and keep capacity markets competitive at the same time. The limbo is continuing.”

The commission decision was unanimous. Commissioner Cheryl Lafleur, who had opposed the agency’s ruling last year that the rates governing the auction were unjust and unreasonable, said she hoped the commission will be able to give PJM some clear guidance soon.

“More than a year after the commission upended the PJM capacity market with no clear path to repairing it, we have still not acted to resolve the foreseeable and avoidable uncertainty created by our own actions,” she wrote in a statement.

