(Bloomberg) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC is set to make an offer to buy EFG Hermes, in what could be the biggest acquisition yet in Egypt by the UAE’s largest lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

A formal announcement to purchase all of the Egyptian bank is imminent, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

FAB, as the Abu Dhabi bank is known, and EFG didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Banks in the Arab world’s second-biggest economy have increasingly been turning overseas to sustain growth, with First Abu Dhabi Bank last year expanding into Egypt by buying Bank Audi’s local unit. Emirates NBD completed its acquisition of Turkey’s Denizbank AS in 2019.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.