You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
2h ago
Biggest UK Teaching Union Votes to End Strikes in Win for Sunak
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s biggest teaching union voted to accept a new pay deal and end industrial action in a boost to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as his government seeks to end months of damaging strikes across multiple industries.
Some 86% of teachers with the National Education Union voted to accept a deal on pay and funding agreed earlier this month by the government, the NEU said on Monday in an emailed statement. That means strikes planned for the fall won’t now go ahead, it said.
The vote will be welcomed by Sunak’s governing Conservatives who are seeking to distance themselves from the narrative that the economy isn’t working for ordinary Britons after months of strikes by doctors, nurses, teachers and civil servants over pay that hasn’t kept pace with soaring inflation. The Tories trail the main opposition Labour Party by some 20 points in recent national polls, ahead of a general election that Sunak must call by January 2025 at the latest.
While the NEU said earlier this month that it would recommend the 6.5% pay deal to members, there was still the chance teachers could reject the package, as nurses did earlier this year, despite their union chiefs urging them to support a pay deal. The teaching union said its vote did not include sixth form college teachers, who continue their disputes with the government about pay and funding.
“The government should be in no doubt that we will hold its feet to the fire on delivering for teachers and support staff on workload and funding,” NEU Joint General Secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said in the statement. “It remains the view of the NEU that school and college funding is far from adequate.”
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:37
Looking for a financial advisor? Here are four ways to find the right one
-
7:53
Canadian companies not planning to return to five-day weeks after four-day trial
-
6:00
Canadian banks 'show no urgency' in race to net zero: Report
-
6:47
Expert recommends companies adapting to clean energy future
-
7:40
Spending on fun isn’t impossible — it’s just hard, experts say
-
3:54
Government expected to take losses in Trans Mountain project, expert says