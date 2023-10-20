Biggest US Oil Fund Gets Most Cash in Three Years After Crude Prices Jump

(Bloomberg) -- The United States Oil Fund ETF pulled in more than $200 million as traders bet that crude futures will continue their recent rally.

The inflow was the largest addition since August 2020 for the oil market’s second-largest ETF, which has assets of $1.7 billion.

US crude futures have been roiled by the growing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, with risks growing that the war will spread into the wider region. West Texas Intermediate was trading near $90 a barrel on Friday and is up about 10% since the conflict began.

USO is getting closer to reclaiming the title of the world’s biggest oil ETF, something it lost earlier this year when it witnessed a spate of outflows and WisdomTree’s Brent Crude Oil Fund, BRNT, posted large inflows at the same time. Since then USO has begun a months-long process of rolling its futures holdings to the front of the oil curve, a move it says makes it more attractive to investors.

