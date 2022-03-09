(Bloomberg) -- Egypt, the biggest buyer of wheat, is trying to lessen the blow from unrelenting price increases by boosting stockpiles and blaming greedy traders, while TV anchors are lecturing households to be more frugal.

The most-populous Arab nation imports the majority of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, using it as the cornerstone of a bread-subsidy program for millions of people. The grain is more expensive now than in 2008, when the world saw food riots and demonstrations, and Egypt needs to get ahead of any similar discontent since about half of its people live near or below the World Bank’s poverty line.

The government is raising its target for purchases of local wheat to as much as 5.5 million tons, but people still need to “rationalize” their consumption, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Wednesday. He’s been meeting with ministers to review progress on keeping food stores stocked and affordable.

Wheat supplies are “stable,” there’s enough to make subsidized bread, and the country doesn’t need any additional shipments for the time being, according to a statement issued after Tuesday’s meeting. The government also is keeping an eye on the prices of subsidized products for signs of manipulation.

“The prime minister stressed that the state will not allow some greedy traders to store and hide goods,” according to the statement.

Russia and Ukraine delivered 86% of Egypt’s wheat imports in 2020, according to the United Nations, and the fallout from war and sanctions is roiling international markets and the national budget. Wheat futures have risen more than 50% in Chicago this year, and a United Nations index of food prices hit a record in February.

The government of Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi previously allocated about 22 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.4 billion) for wheat imports and another 18 billion Egyptian pounds to subsidize local production. The runaway market is exerting more pressure on the national deficit, with the finance minister saying it could cost the government an extra 15 billion Egyptian pounds this fiscal year.

The war pushed wheat-flour prices higher by 19% and vegetable oils by 10%, Madbouly said Wednesday. The squeeze comes at an especially delicate time for the Arab world, where Muslims observing Ramadan celebrate the breaking of the fast with an “iftar” meal among friends and relatives.

People usually shop ahead so they’re well-stocked and prepared for visitors throughout the holy month, which starts in April. For some, higher prices may force them to break the tradition of making special dinners and desserts.

“I honestly don’t know what to do in Ramadan this year,” Madiha Mohamed said while pushing her half-empty cart in a wholesale supermarket in Sheikh Zayed City. “I came a long distance to get discounted prices, but everything here is still more expensive.”

The average family income is about 5,000 Egyptian pounds a month, 31% of which is spent on food and drinks, according to official statistics. That’s only slightly more than the spending on housing (19%) and health care (10.5%) combined.

For the past week, TV, radio and print outlets have hammered the theme of frugality, telling consumers to buy only what they need and only in small quantities. The most-popular anchor, Amr Adib, scolded viewers of the MBC Masr network to stop purchasing “luxuries” such as iPhones.

“My advice to you: the next days are difficult,” Adib said, throwing his arms in the air. “Even if you have loads of cash, save your money for a day you’ll need it.”

The comments come as the government follows through on a pre-war proposal to consider reducing the subsidy system that keeps bread at about 1 U.S. cent per loaf for 70 million people.

“Austerity in public spending is necessary at the moment,” said a Feb. 25 opinion piece in Ahram Online, a state-run news portal. “It is crucial to encourage Egyptian citizens to change their nutritional habits to more consumption of vegetables and healthy foods.”

Penny-a-Loaf Bread Could See Price Hike as War Chokes Off Wheat

But the government isn’t just pinning the blame for higher food costs on the war. This week, it started calling out traders -– a term referring to local businesses in the supply chain – for jacking up prices.

Five loaves of unsubsidized flatbread now sell for about 7.50 Egyptian pounds in Greater Cairo, compared with about 5 Egyptian pounds a week ago.

“I’m not saying don’t make profits,” anchor Ahmed Moussa said during a March 5 prime-time show on the Sada Elbalad network. “But the greed is unnecessary. If the ton of flour actually rose to 10,000 pounds from 9,000, why sell it for 11,000 and 12,000?”

With the U.S. Department of Agriculture cutting estimates for wheat exports from the warring nations, several of Egypt’s neighbors are using the same script to assure people there’s enough food now and enough money to buy more if needed. Tunisia President Kais Saied said Wednesday he wanted “war” on “criminal speculators,” and Iraq said it was allocating $100 million to buy 3 million tons of wheat.

“The rise in prices in the markets is an artificial crisis by some weak-spirited traders, who monopolized the material to create a crisis,” Minister of Commerce Alaa al-Jubouri said Monday.

