(Bloomberg) -- Traders rushed to protect against further losses in the yuan after the currency suddenly sank the most in more than three years.

A gauge measuring demand to buy bearish contracts on the offshore yuan surged the most since early 2018 on Monday. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to levy new tariffs on the country’s goods. China, in response, is considering canceling a planned Washington trip this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The currency had been almost flat against the dollar since the end of February on speculation that the world’s two largest economies were edging closer to a trade deal. The yuan has become part of the negotiations after the U.S. raised concern that Beijing is deliberately depreciating its currency. Analysts expect any potential agreement will include a clause on currency stability.

The offshore yuan’s three-month risk reversal jumped 43 basis points, the most since February 2018, to 0.67 percent. While this reflects higher demand for short-yuan wagers in the options market, the level is low compared to the aftermath of the country’s 2015 depreciation. That suggests traders are not yet in panic mode.

The offshore yuan tumbled as much as 1.3 percent, the most since January 2016, before paring losses to trade 1 percent lower at 6.8055 per dollar as of 9:35 a.m. in Hong Kong. The onshore currency -- which hadn’t traded since April 30 -- sank 0.9 percent, the most in nearly three months, to 6.7949.

