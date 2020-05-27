Bill Ackman exits investments in Berkshire Hathaway, Blackstone

Activist investor Bill Ackman said he has exited his investments in Warren Buffett’s Berskshire Hathaway Inc. as well as his recently acquired investments in the Blackstone Group Inc. and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Ackman, who disclosed the exits in a conference call Wednesday, is off to a strong start in 2020 despite the volatility in the market. His Pershing Square Capital Management has returned about 21 per cent on its investments through May 19, according to the company’s website.

Those returns were bolstered by a credit hedge Pershing Square put in place as the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic triggered a sell off in the market. The credit hedge returned about US$2.6 billion to Pershing Square, or roughly 100 times the original size of the investment, helping offset the declines in its portfolio companies.