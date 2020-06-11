Jun 11, 2020
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square plans blank check IPO
Bloomberg News,
Billionaire activist investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has confidentially filed in the U.S. for an initial public offering of a blank check company, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Pershing Square could aim to raise more than US$1 billion for the investment vehicle, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Reuters earlier reported the IPO plans.
Blank check companies -- also known as special purpose acquisition companies -- raise money on the public markets to make an acquisition within a set period of time. A target isn’t identified until after the shares are trading.