(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. called investor claims that it’s operating illegally not just implausible, but “fictional,” and repeated a request that the shareholder’s lawsuit be thrown out.

Shareholder George Assad sued the blank-check company in August, less than a month after it abandoned plans for a deal with Universal Music Group, claiming it’s not a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, but an investment company and should be regulated as one.

“He hypothesizes a legal regime in which there are only two possibilities: a company can be an operating company, or it can be an investment company,” Ackman said in a court filing Monday. “Acquisition companies, a well-established legal structure of which SPACs are one part, apparently no longer exist.”

The lawsuit could have wide-ranging implications for the financial industry if a court determines that SPACs more generally should be regarded as investment companies subject to the 1940 Investment Company Act, which requires registration with the Securities Exchange Commission and places restrictions on fees charged for investment advice.

PSTH is the world’s biggest SPAC, having sold 200 million IPO units for $20 each, valuing it at $4 billion. Assad claims that for 2 1/2 years the company held only Treasuries and cash equivalents, so it has to be treated as an investment company -- a notion Ackman rejects in the latest filing.

“It is absurd to claim that responsible cash management turns a SPAC into an investment company,” he said.

Ackman also says Assad didn’t own shares when PSTH established and disclosed its structure as a SPAC by July 2020 and his claims are barred by a one-year statute of limitations.

The case is Assad v. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., 21-cv-06907, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

