Bill Ackman Says He Believes Kyle Rittenhouse Acted in Self Defense

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said in a thread on Twitter that he’s been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and believes the 18-year-old acted in self defense.

Read More: Kyle Rittenhouse, Symbol for a Divided Nation, Goes to Trial

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.