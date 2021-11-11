1h ago
Bill Ackman Says He Believes Kyle Rittenhouse Acted in Self Defense
(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said in a thread on Twitter that he’s been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and believes the 18-year-old acted in self defense.
