Bill Ackman Says U.S. Should Consider Ukraine Military Intervention

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman thinks it’s time for U.S. troops to defend Ukraine.

In a Twitter thread addressed to President Joe Biden, Ackman asked if it is “un-American to sit back and watch this transpire?”

“The defense of Ukraine is a just war. It is not about oil or money. It is about right and wrong, and those are the wars that we should fight. And if we take the long-term view and punish madmen for their actions, we can deter their larger ambitions,” Ackman said.

The Pershing Square Capital Management executive described the current events as an opportunity to set a “real red line” and told Biden “the time is now” to act.

