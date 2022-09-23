(Bloomberg) -- Pershing Square Capital CEO Bill Ackman said that increasing immigration may be a more effective tool to tamp down inflation than the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and “destroying demand.”

Ackman -- with a net worth of about $2.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index -- made the comments on Twitter after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week raised rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time and said there wasn’t a painless way to get inflation “behind us.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.