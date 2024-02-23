(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman escalated his offensive against Business Insider in relation to stories alleging his wife committed plagiarism, deploying a law firm to increase pressure on the news outlet to correct or retract them.

“We are providing you this demand to explain why immediate retractions and corrections are necessary, supported by undisputed facts and a timeline over the last two months, in a final attempt to avoid litigation,” an attorney for Ackman’s wife said in a 77-page letter, which Ackman shared Friday.

Ackman has accused Business Insider of a “campaign to destroy” the reputation of his wife, Neri Oxman, after the news outlet published stories saying that the former professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had plagiarized parts of her doctoral dissertation.

The Business Insider pieces on Oxman were published in the wake of Ackman’s campaign against former Harvard University President Claudine Gay, who resigned Jan. 2 after accusations of plagiarism in her own work and criticism of her response to antisemitism on campus.

Since the publication of the articles, Ackman has threatened to sue the publication several times, both online and in interviews, in an effort to get the stories corrected. In addition, the 57-year-old founder of Pershing Square Capital Management has complained both to Business Insider parent company Axel Springer and to its private equity majority owner KKR & Co.

A spokesperson for Axel Springer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the letter, addressed to CEO Mathias Döpfner and Axel Springer’s general counsel, Oxman’s lawyers asked that Business Insider correct the story and issue an apology, as well as create a fund “to compensate other victims of Business Insider’s libelous reporting and to discourage their inappropriate conduct in the future.”

Oxman has gone on social media to apologize for making minor errors in properly quoting and citing sources. She’s also said that she has “always recognized the profound importance of the contributions of my peers and those who came before me.”

Ackman said in his post on Friday that he is trying to avoid litigation because people he respects have “strongly discouraged” him and told him that Axel Springer “has been perhaps the strongest long-term supporter of the state of Israel of any media organization, and also an important advocate against antisemitism.”

Ackman also said he dined with Döpfner “and he seemed like a good man,” although the two did not discuss the Business Insider stories that night.

Business Insider has stood by the Oxman reporting, saying the stories showed no signs of bias, and the process journalists followed was sound, its Chief Executive Officer Barbara Peng said in a Jan. 14 memo that was posted to the company’s website.

“There was no unfair bias or personal, political, and/or religious motivation in the pursuit of the stories,” Peng wrote. “The process we went through to report, edit, and review the stories was sound, as was the timing.”

