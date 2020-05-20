(Bloomberg) -- Bill and Melinda Gates contributed $519 million of cash and stock to their namesake foundation in 2019.

The gift, among the biggest in global philanthropy last year, helped boost the endowment of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust to $49.8 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $46.8 billion a year earlier, according to its latest financial statements.

Bill Gates, the Microsoft Corp. co-founder, also donated $523 million of investment-management services to the Seattle-based nonprofit, according to the filing.

The couple’s private foundation is the world’s largest, and its resources are focused on fighting the novel coronavirus, Bill Gates has said.

Warren Buffett

The couple’s 2019 donations were still dwarfed by Warren Buffett’s annual gift of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. stock to their foundation. He gave $2.7 billion shares in July, bringing his total contributions to more than $27 billion since August 2006.

While Buffett’s gifts have followed a regular trajectory over the years, those from the Gateses have varied. They gave about $44 million in cash and stock in 2018 and $4.6 billion of stock a year earlier.

Even 10-figure contributions haven’t done much to diminish Bill Gates’s fortune. He’s the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of $108 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Buffett ranks fifth with $68 billion.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.