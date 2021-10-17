(Bloomberg) -- Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a hospital in California on Sunday and will return home to New York where his recovery will be continued to be monitored, the doctor overseeing the team of medical experts treating him said.

Clinton, who was hospitalized on Tuesday evening for what his spokesman said was a “non-Covid-related infection,” will finish his course of antibotics at home.

Bill Clinton Being Treated for Infection at California Hospital

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.